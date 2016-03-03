BRIEF-Galapagos priced 3.75 mln new ordinary shares at $90 per ADS
* Galapagos raises $338 million gross proceeds in a U.S. public offering
WASHINGTON, March 3 Aurora Flight Sciences has been awarded a contract for more than $89 million for the vertical take off and landing X-plane, the Pentagon said on Thursday.
The contract is for the second and third phase of the X-plane research portfolio, the Department of Defense said in its daily digest of major contract awards.
Aurora Flight beat out Sikorsky, now with Lockheed Martin Corp, Boeing Co and Karem Aircraft.
The work is expected to be completed by September 2018. (Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Galapagos raises $338 million gross proceeds in a U.S. public offering
TOKYO, April 18 Japan's Nikkei stock index took its cue from a rebound in U.S. shares and a weaker yen on Tuesday, pulling away from its recent five-month lows.