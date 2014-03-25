WASHINGTON, March 25 The U.S. aviation regulator
on Tuesday ordered a immediate fix for a software glitch
affecting thrust reversers on some Boeing Co airplanes
featuring certain General Electric Co engines.
The Federal Aviation Administration's so-called
airworthiness directive covers Boeing's 747-8 and 747-8F series
planes with certain GE engines, and calls for removing the
defective software and installing new, improved software.
The FAA said the defective software could result in
"uncontrolled flight into terrain" for the airplanes under some
circumstances.
(Reporting by Ros Krasny; Editing by Susan Heavey)