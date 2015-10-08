(Corrects owner of UFC Aerospace)

By Nate Raymond

NEW YORK Oct 8 An aerospace supply chain manager now owned by KLX Inc and its former president have agreed to pay $20 million to resolve U.S. government claims that it misrepresented itself as a woman-owned small business in order to obtain defense contracts.

The settlement between the U.S. Justice Department, UFC Aerospace LLC and the company's former president, Douglas Davis, was disclosed in court papers filed in federal court in Manhattan on Thursday.

The settlement came just days after the Justice Department intervened on Monday in a whistleblower lawsuit filed under seal in 2012, accusing the company of engaging in fraudulent conduct that violated the Small Business Act.

Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara said that the law "serves the important purpose of increasing legitimate participation by woman-owned businesses, and when business owners engage in fraud that undermines this purpose, they need to be held to account."

As part of the settlement, UFC, which is now owned by KLX, and Davis admitted the company was never a woman-owned small business, Bharara said.

A lawyer for UFC declined comment. Davis' lawyer did not respond to to requests for comment.

Under a federal law passed in 2000 targeting gender representation contracting, a company had to be 51 percent owned by women and be managed and controlled by women in order to constitute a woman-owned small business.

According to the lawsuit, UFC in 2001 began claiming to be women-owned by listing two female members of the Davis family as the majority owners of UFC's stock in their roles as trustees to two trusts and by saying both were company officers.

But the lawsuit said those claims were false. While the trusts listed the women as lifetime beneficiaries, documents made clear their role was "limited as best," the lawsuit said.

The trusts were established by John Davis, UFC's former chief executive who died in 2005, and Douglas Davis, its former president, both of whom exercised control and ownership over the company, the lawsuit said.

While misrepresenting itself as women-owned, UFC earned $30 million from one government contractor and $18 million from another, according to the lawsuit.

The case originated as a whistleblower lawsuit filed by Texas resident Sharon Shadic, who will receive $3.6 million as her share of the settlement. Her lawyer did not respond to a call seeking comment.

The case is U.S. v. UFC Aerospace LLC, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 12-2594. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Alan Crosby and Christian Plumb)