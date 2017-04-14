KABUL, April 14 The top U.S. military commander
in Afghanistan said on Friday his decision to deploy one of the
largest conventional bombs used in combat was done in
communication with officials in Washington and was a purely
tactical decision.
"This was the right weapon for the right target," General
John Nicholson told reporters at a news conference in Kabul.
The 21,600-pound (9,797-kg) GBU-43 bomb, was dropped from an
MC-130 aircraft in the Achin district of the eastern province of
Nangarhar bordering Pakistan against a network of tunnels that
Afghan and U.S. officials said was being used by militants
linked to Islamic State.
Afghan officials said 36 fighters loyal to Islamic State
were killed.
(Reporting by Josh Smith; Editing by Robert Birsel)