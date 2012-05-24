* Pentagon asked for refund of over $750 million last year
* Lawmakers question Pentagon oversight of contract
By Susan Cornwell
WASHINGTON, May 24 U.S. lawmakers are
investigating a billing dispute of at least $750 million between
the main supplier of food to U.S. troops in Afghanistan and the
Pentagon.
The Pentagon says Supreme Foodservice GmbH overcharged it,
but the Netherlands-headquartered company said the rates were
properly based on the complexities and dangers of supplying food
in war-ravaged Afghanistan.
The Republican and Democratic leaders of a House of
Representatives panel have written to the company as well as the
Pentagon's Defense Logistics Agency, demanding information and
documents within ten days about the dispute on a contract dating
to 2005 that so far has cost U.S. taxpayers $5.5 billion.
The lawmakers' probe comes amid continuing concerns about
waste and abuse of tax dollars in Afghanistan, with scrutiny
intensifying as the Pentagon budget faces big cuts.
With such a large sum in dispute, lawmakers questioned the
Pentagon's oversight of the food contract, and also appear
worried that Supreme could get the business again when an even
larger follow-on contract is awarded this December.
The Pentagon has solicited bids for a follow-on contract
estimated at $10 billion to $30 billion over five years,
although U.S. combat troops are expected to leave Afghanistan by
the end of 2014.
"The American taxpayers refuse to accept a government
contractor that bills more than $750 million in unsubstantiated
charges, and they refuse to accept the Pentagon's failure to
manage this contract properly," Representative John Tierney said
in a statement.
"It is outrageous that DLA could ever be in the position of
possibly overpaying any vendor by three quarters of a billion
dollars - especially at a time when troop levels are being
scaled back, because funding is tight," Representative Jason
Chaffetz said.
Chaffetz, a Republican, is the chairman and Tierney the top
Democrat on a House Oversight and Government Reform subcommittee
that deals with foreign operations.
"The subcommittee will work with the Department of Defense
to investigate the facts and circumstances surrounding this
apparent lack of oversight," Chaffetz said.
Supreme Group said in a statement that it will respond to
the lawmakers' letter promptly. A spokesman for the Defense
Logistics Agency, Douglas Ide, said the agency was reviewing the
request for information.
REFUND DEMANDED LAST DECEMBER
The Defense Logistics Agency wrote to Supreme last December
to say it had overpaid the company, and demanded a refund of
$756.9 million. But Supreme has argued that food deliveries
should be based on market rates for transportation in the remote
war zone, according to Chaffetz and Tierney.
"Calculated this way, Supreme would be owed ... $1.08
billion more than DLA has already paid," Chaffetz and Tierney
said in letters sent Wednesday seeking information from the
Pentagon and Supreme's operations in Switzerland and Dubai.
"Despite a billing dispute as wide as $1.64 billion, DLA is
now preparing to grant a five-year follow-on contract that will
be worth $10 to $30 billion," the lawmakers added. "Supreme
remains one of the four contractors under consideration."
The original contract with Supreme was signed in 2005 to
supply food to just four sites in Afghanistan. This was quickly
expanded to 68 sites and today there are 265 sites.
But Tierney and Chaffetz say there was never an agreement on
pricing terms for transportation to the additional sites, many
of which were in remote parts of Afghanistan. The contract was
renewed in December 2010, and expires this December.
The lawmakers' staffs wonder why the follow-on contract is
expected to be even larger. "It raises a lot of questions given
our potential (troop) footprint," one congressional aide told
Reuters. "We asked the DLA, and didn't get an answer."
In its statement, Supreme Group said the Defense Logistics
Agency had unilaterally reduced its payments by $21.7 million a
month beginning in March to try to recoup disputed funds.
"We are confident that in due course a satisfactory
resolution will be reached," Supreme Group said, adding that in
the meantime, "We remain focused on provision of support to the
war fighters in some very challenging environments."
Pentagon Inspector General Gordon Heddell told lawmakers
last year that the Supreme contract was "an example of just how
bad it can get," saying it had not been well designed.
The overpayments included $98 million in transportation
costs, Heddell said in testimony. He said the United States also
paid $455 million in services to airlift fruit and vegetables
into Afghanistan, without including that in the contract.
The Commission on Wartime Contracting in Iraq and
Afghanistan, a bipartisan group set up in 2008 to study
contracting, said last August that at least $31 billion had been
wasted on contracts and grants in Iraq and Afghanistan.
(Editing by Vicki Allen)