WASHINGTON Jan 10 White House spokesman Jay Carney said on Friday that the release of Afghan detainees the United States considers dangerous is a concern and that U.S. officials have discussed the issue with counterparts in Kabul.

"We are very concerned about the release of any detainees who would pose a threat to U.S. forces and this is an issue that we take quite seriously," he said at a briefing. (Reporting By Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)