By David Alexander
WASHINGTON, June 28 A government watchdog
criticized the Pentagon on Friday for forging ahead with
controversial helicopter purchases from a Russian arms dealer
despite warnings the Afghan special forces unit due to receive
the aircraft could not fly or maintain them.
The watchdog - the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan
Reconstruction - urged the Pentagon to suspend the $553 million
Russian arms deal as well as a $218 million contract for 18
planes from a U.S. firm until plans were in place to fully
recruit and train the Afghan special forces unit.
The Pentagon was already under fire for agreeing this month
to buy 30 additional Mi-17 helicopters from the Russian arms
dealer, Rosoboronexport. That company is a major supplier of
weapons to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, who is battling
rebels trying to overthrow his government.
U.S. intelligence agencies concluded this month that Assad's
forces have used chemical weapons, and the White House announced
on June 13 that President Barack Obama had decided to provide
direct military assistance to the Syrian opposition. The
Pentagon announced the helicopter purchase five days later.
John Sopko, the special inspector general, noted in a letter
to Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel that the Army entered into the
new purchase agreement even though the Pentagon had a draft
report from SIGAR recommending that aircraft purchases for the
Afghan unit be suspended.
"We maintain that moving forward with the acquisition of
these aircraft is imprudent," Sopko said in the letter.
The helicopter purchases are a difficult issue for the
Pentagon. Defense officials say the Mi-17 is the best choice for
Afghanistan because the aircraft handles the terrain and climate
well and Afghan pilots, air crews and maintenance workers have
dealt with the craft since the 1980s.
While U.S.-made helicopters would be a more sophisticated
purchase, they are sensitive to Afghanistan's extreme conditions
and require more specialized maintenance and longer training to
master, they said.
Shifting the Afghan military to a significantly different
aircraft would require completely retraining the fliers and
maintenance workers, delaying the effort to build the country's
helicopter capacity by about three years, said Lieutenant
Colonel Jim Gregory.
The special inspector general, in its investigation of the
aircraft sales, found that the Afghan Special Mission Wing,
which will support counterterrorism and counternarcotics
operations, had only 180 personnel earlier this year, less than
a quarter of the 860 people envisioned for the force by July
2015.
Control of the force initially was to be split between the
Afghan Interior and Defense ministries, and tensions between the
departments was hampering recruitment, the report said. A
memorandum of understanding shifting control to the Defense
Ministry has been drafted but remains unsigned, it said.
The inspector general recommended aircraft purchases for the
unit be suspended until the memorandum is signed transferring
command and control of the unit to the Defense Ministry.
His office also recommended a series of other steps,
including tying acquisition and delivery of new aircraft to
completion of personnel and other milestones and developing
plans for transferring maintenance and logistics to the Afghans.
The Pentagon and NATO training mission in Afghanistan
rejected the request to suspend the aircraft contracts, saying
it would delay efforts to build the unit into a capable force.
They agreed to SIGAR's other recommendations.
The Pentagon began buying helicopters for Afghan forces from
Rosoboronexport in May 2011, when it agreed to purchase 21. Last
year it exercised an option to buy an additional 12, bringing
the total to 33.
Including the new contract this month, the Pentagon has
spent more than $1 billion on helicopters and related
maintenance and service with the Russian firm.
The arms deals with Rosoboronexport have outraged some U.S.
lawmakers. Representative Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut, who
sponsored a ban on such purchases, said it was "simply
outrageous" for the United States to be buying weapons from
Assad's top arms supplier.
Congress barred purchases from Rosoboronexport in the 2013
National Defense Authorization Act, but officials said the
Pentagon used 2012 funding to pay for the 30 helicopters
purchased this month.
