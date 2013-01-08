WASHINGTON Jan 7 President Barack Obama is
slated to meet Afghan President Hamid Karzai on Friday, the
White House said in a statement, a meeting that comes as the
United States tries to determine how quickly to draw down troops
in Afghanistan after more than a dozen years of war.
In 2014, the Afghan army and police will take over the
country's security as U.S. combat forces withdraw. The two
countries are trying to hammer out a deal on the nature of any
U.S. troop presence after 2014.
"President Obama looks forward to welcoming the Afghan
delegation to Washington, and discussing our continued
transition in Afghanistan, and our shared vision of an enduring
partnership between the United States and Afghanistan," the
White House said.