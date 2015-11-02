WASHINGTON Nov 2 The U.S. Department of Defense
spent nearly $43 million on a gas station in northern
Afghanistan and has been unable to explain why it cost so much,
a U.S. special inspector reported on Monday.
The Pentagon "charged the American taxpayers $43 million for
what is likely to be the world's most expensive gas station,"
said John Sopko, head of the Special Inspector General for
Afghanistan Reconstruction, a congressionally mandated body. The
amount was spent between 2011 and 2014 on construction and
initial implementation of the station.
The gas station in Sheberghan, Afghanistan opened in 2012
and was created to show that compressed natural gas could be
used in Afghanistan in cars effectively.
However, the task force behind the project closed operations
in March and for that reason, according to the report, the
Department of Defense said it did not possess "the personnel
expertise to address these questions."
"Frankly, I find it both shocking and incredible that (the
Defense Department) asserts that it no longer has any
knowledge," the report said. It added that the task force
reported directly to the Office of the Secretary of Defense and
was an $800 million program.
The report found that a compressed natural gas filling
station in neighboring Pakistan costs no more than $500,000 to
construct. That would make the gas station in Afghanistan more
than 140 times more expensive.
A Defense Department spokesman said the Pentagon continues
to provide access to documents to SIGAR through a reading room.
"Further, we have offered to assist SIGAR in locating and
contacting any former TFBSO (Task Force for Business and
Stability Operations) personnel they wish to interview," said
Army Lieutenant Colonel Joe Sowers.
Nearly $110 billion have been appropriated in Washington for
reconstruction in Afghanistan since 2002, when U.S. forces drove
the Taliban from power for harboring militants from al Qaeda,
which carried out the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.
(Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)