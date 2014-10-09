By Andrea Shalal
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 9 A U.S. government watchdog
agency is asking the Air Force to explain why it decided to
destroy 16 aircraft initially bought for the Afgan air force and
turn them into $32,000 of scrap metal instead of finding other
ways to salvage nearly $500 million in U.S. funds spent on the
program.
John Sopko, special inspector general for Afghanistan
reconstruction, asked Air Force Secretary Deborah James to
document all decisions made about the destruction of the 16
C-27J aircraft that were stored at Kabul International Airport
for years, and what the service planned to do with four
additional planes now in Germany.
"I am concerned that the officials responsible for planning
and executing the scrapping of the planes may not have
considered other possible alternatives in order to salvage
taxpayer dollars." Sopko said in a letter to James that was
dated Oct. 3 and released Thursday by his office.
Sopko also asked if any other parts of the planes had been
sold before they were destroyed by the Defense Logistics Agency.
Sopko's office has been investigating the matter since
December 2013 after numerous non-profit groups and military
officials raised questions about funds wasted on the planes.
The U.S. government spent $468 million to buy and refurbish
20 older C-27A airplanes from Alenia, a unit of Italy's
Finmeccanica SpA , but later canceled the program
because a lack of spare parts was severely limiting their
availability for military use.
Instead, the Pentagon decided to buy four larger C-130
planes built by Lockheed Martin Corp to do the work.
Sopko asked Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel and James about
their plans for the remaining four aircraft, which were never
sent to Afghanistan, noting that his team had been due to
inspect the planes.
In an interview last year with NBC News, Sopko said it was
unclear if the incident was criminal fraud or mismanagement, but
the waste was not an isolated incident in Afghanistan.
The Pentagon's inspector general has also investigated the
issue, which the non-profit group Project on Government
Oversight (POGO) calls "a shining example of the billions wasted
in Afghanistan."
In January 2013, the Pentagon's inspector general office
said the aircraft flew only 234 of the 4,500 required hours from
January through September 2012. The office also said about $200
million were needed to buy spare parts for the planes.
No immediate comment was available from the Air Force or the
Pentagon.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by David Gregorio)