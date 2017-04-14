(Corrects spelling of Cancian in paragraphs 11, 12 and 16)
By David Brunnstrom
WASHINGTON, April 14 The 11-ton "mother of all
bombs" dropped by U.S. forces on ISIS-linked fighters in
Afghanistan is a highly specialized weapon with a heritage
dating back to huge bombs developed for use against Nazi targets
in World War Two.
The 21,600-pound (9,797-kg) GBU-43 (Guided Bomb Unit), one
of only 15 ever built, was developed after the U.S. military
found itself without the ordnance needed to deal with al Qaeda
tunnel systems in the hunt for Osama Bin Laden in 2001.
But the Massive Ordnance Air Blast Bomb, or MOAB, as it is
also known, had never been used in combat until a U.S. MC-130
aircraft dropped one on the Achin district of Nangarhar,
bordering Pakistan, on Thursday.
Afghan officials say it killed as many as 36 suspected
Islamic State militants, although a news agency affiliated with
Islamic State in the Middle East carried a statement denying
that the group had suffered casualties in the attack.
A U.S. official who monitored the attack said it was
impossible to determine how many ISIS fighters might be buried
in the underground complex. But he said it could be
"significant" because the attack came at evening prayer time,
when fighters might have been concentrated in one area.
The U.S. commander in Afghanistan said on Friday that the
decision to use one of the biggest conventional bombs ever used
in combat was purely tactical.
Experts said that while the use of the bomb was likely a
technical decision of matching the most effective ordnance to a
specific target - tunnels and caves in an unpopulated area - its
shock waves would have been sent not only to ISIS fighters, but
also to North Korea, which conceals its nuclear weapons program
deep underground, and Iran, which has a large uranium enrichment
facility buried in a granite mountain.
In addition, said an administration official who spoke on
the condition of anonymity, the attack also reinforces the
message that U.S. President Donald Trump has given his military
commanders freer rein than did his predecessor, Barack Obama.
"What I do is I authorize my military," Trump told reporters
on Thursday in response to a question about the use of the bomb.
"We have the greatest military in the world, and they've done
the job, as usual. We have given them total authorization, and
that's what they're doing."
TOMAHAWKS, TOO
The bombing came less than a week after Trump ordered the
firing of 59 Tomahawk missiles at a Syrian airfield in response
to a deadly nerve gas attack. That raised questions about his
plans for North Korea, which has conducted missile and nuclear
tests in defiance of U.N. and unilateral sanctions.
"Certainly there's a signaling element as a by-product –
possibly being a signal to Syria or North Korea; certainly there
is a signal to ISIS that no matter how much you try to hide, no
matter how deep you dig, we can still get you," said Mark
Cancian, a retired U.S. Marine Corps colonel and ordnance
specialist. {nL3N1HM1N5]
Cancian, an adviser at Washington's Center for Strategic and
International Studies think-tank, said regular bombs were not
able to destroy a tunnel and cave complex.
"You need something with a lot of concussion. It goes off
slightly above ground, but it creates a tremendous blast wave
that will go deep into a cave and around corners, which
frustrate regular munitions."
Retired U.S. Air Force General Dave Deptula, a former
commander of the air operations center for Operation Enduring
Freedom in Afghanistan in 2001, said the GBU-43 was developed to
replace the 15,000-pound "Daisy Cutter" bomb he employed there.
The Daisy Cutter, which was first used to clear landing
strips for helicopters in Vietnam, was employed partly for the
psychological effect of its massive blast.
Deptula, Cancian and U.S. military officials said the United
States has an even larger bomb in its inventory - the 30,000
pound (14,000 kg) GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator (MOP),
which would be more effective against North Korea's nuclear test
site, given its ability to penetrate reinforced concrete and
anti-blast steel doors.
Deptula said the MOAB was designed to create over-pressure
to collapse caves and a blast effect over about a mile on
soft-to medium ground. The MOB, which has never been employed in
combat, was designed to penetrate deep and hardened targets.
The MOAB and the MOP owe their origins to massive "Tallboy"
and "Grand Slam" bombs developed by the British in World War Two
for use against Nazi targets such as V-1 and V-2 missile sites
and the battleship Tirpitz.
Deptula said that while the decision to drop the MOAB
appeared be tactical, he acknowledged the psychological
side-effects.
