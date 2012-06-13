* Pentagon exercises option for 12 more Russian helicopters
* Agreement with Russian arms dealer worth $217.7 million
WASHINGTON, June 13 The Pentagon has notified
Congress of plans to purchase more helicopters for the Afghan
military from Rosoboronexport, the Russian arms dealer labeled
by one U.S. senator as "an enabler of mass murder in Syria,"
officials said on Wednesday.
The Pentagon ordered two Mi-17 helicopters earlier this year
to replace aircraft that crashed, and it decided in recent days
to exercise an option to purchase 10 more helicopters to replace
aging Afghan aircraft, a Defense Department spokeswoman said.
Total value of the 12-aircraft sale, including engineering
services and spare parts, is $217.7 million, the Pentagon told
Republican Senator John Cornyn in response to a question.
The purchases this year are part of a larger helicopter
contract the Pentagon signed in May 2011 with Rosoboronexport.
The Pentagon has been on the defensive over the agreement
with the Russian state arms exporter because of concerns that
the firm is also selling attack helicopters to the government of
Syrian President Bashar al Assad. There have been reports the
government is using helicopters to put down a popular uprising.
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said on Tuesday that
"there are attack helicopters on the way from Russia to Syria."
Moscow responded by saying it sold only defensive systems.
The United Nations says Assad's forces have killed more than
10,000 people since the uprising began in March 2011 against his
family, which has ruled Syria for four decades.
The initial Pentagon contract with Rosoboronexport was for
21 helicopters, with an option to purchase 12 more. Total value
of the deal including spares, engineering services and the 12
optional aircraft was $550 million.
Eighteen of the original 21 helicopters have been delivered
and the remaining three should be delivered later this month,
the Pentagon spokesperson said.
Cornyn, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee,
said in a letter to Defense Secretary Leon Panetta this week
that Rosoboronexport was "an enabler of mass murder in Syria."
"I remain deeply troubled that the (Pentagon) would
knowingly do business with a firm that has enabled mass
atrocities," Cornyn wrote.
Questioned about Rosoboronexport's arms sales at a news
conference on Tuesday, Pentagon spokesman Navy Captain John
Kirby defended the Defense Department's actions.
"It's not just what you're flying or where it was made, it's
what you're doing with it, right?" he said.
"The helos that we're providing for the Afghan air force are
developing a very important capability that country's going to
need when the ISAF (International Security Assistance Force)
mission ends at the end of 2014," Kirby said. "They're going to
need some air force capability."
"And let's not also forget now what the Syrians are doing
with their aircraft assets. They're killing their own people,"
he added.
(Reporting By David Alexander, Phil Stewart and Susan Cornwell;
Editing by Peter Cooney)