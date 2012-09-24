WASHINGTON, Sept 24 Two U.S. Marines are facing
criminal charges for urinating on the bodies of dead Taliban
fighters in Afghanistan, actions caught on a video that was
widely circulated on the Internet, the Marine Corps said on
Monday.
The criminal charges are the first faced by anyone over the
incident. The video triggered widespread anger in Afghanistan
early this year, with Afghan President Hamid Karzai calling the
Marines' actions "inhuman."
Staff Sergeants Joseph W. Chamblin and Edward W. Deptola,
were also charged with "posing for unofficial photographs with
human casualties," the Marine Corps said.
The investigation showed that although the video was only
circulated on the Internet in January, the incident actually
took place on or around July 27, 2011, during a
counter-insurgency operation in Afghanistan's Helmand province.
The Marine Corps said on Aug. 27 that three Marines pleaded
guilty to charges over the video. But their punishment fell
short of criminal prosecution.
Chamblin and Deptola, on the other hand, also face a series
charges for failing to supervise junior Marines.
This includes simple things like failing to require them to
wear protective equipment to more serious breaches, like failing
to report the "negligent discharge" of a grenade launcher.
Deptola is also charged with failing to stop the unnecessary
damaging of Afghan compounds, the Marines said.
The Marines said there were other pending cases in the video
investigation. They declined to elaborate on the incident in
which the negligent actions took place.