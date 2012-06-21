* Extends current trade law for Myanmar and Africa
* Senator says pressures Myanmar for continued political
progress
* Guarantees U.S. clothing orders from sub-Saharan Africa
WASHINGTON, June 21 A bipartisan group of senior
U.S. lawmakers on Thursday proposed to continue the ban on
imports from Myanmar, which is in the midst of uncertain
political change, while extending another trade law that has
boosted clothing imports from Africa.
The unusual combination is driven by the fast-approaching
expiration of existing laws and the desire to continue programs
generally regarded as successful by lawmakers.
The bill was introduced in both the Senate and the House of
Representatives and supporters hope for quick passage despite
partisan fighting on most other issues in Congress.
"This must-do legislation has strong bipartisan and broad
industry support. It will benefit U.S. global competitiveness,
aid U.S. employment and global development, and strengthen our
ties with fifty-five U.S. trading partners in Africa and the
Western Hemisphere," House Ways and Means Committee Chairman
Dave Camp, a Michigan Republican, said in statement.
OBAMA CAN LIFT SANCTIONS
The Burmese Freedom and Democracy Act was first passed in
2003 and expires in July.
It required the White House to ban imports from Myanmar,
block U.S. support for international loans to the country and
impose a visa ban and asset freezes on certain Myanmar
government officials.
The Obama administration has already eased some sanctions on
Myanmar, which the U.S. government refers to as Burma, in
recognition of political reforms that led to the election of
Aung San Suu Kyi to parliament.
Suu Kyi, who is now the opposition party leader in Myanmar,
spent 15 years under house arrest because of her fight against
the country's military leaders.
The new bill reauthorizes import sanctions for three years,
while preserving the White House's right to waive or terminate
those sanctions.
"Burma has made real progress advancing democracy, but we
need to maintain pressure to guarantee it continues," Senate
Finance Committee Chairman Max Baucus, a Montana Democrat, said.
Another part of the legislation renews a provision that
waives U.S. import duties on clothing made in sub-Saharan
African countries, even if the fabric or yarn to make the
garment comes from a third country such as China.
That provision is set to expire in September, putting U.S.
clothing orders from sub-Saharan Africa at risk.
The legislation renews the measure until September 2015,
when the entire African Growth and Opportunity Act will be up
for renewal. That law was originally passed in 2000.
The bill introduced on Thursday also makes technical
corrections and modifications to the rules of origin for
duty-free treatment of textile and clothing products from
Central American countries and the Dominican Republic.
"This is win-win legislation that builds upon our nation's
goal of strengthening economic relations with Africa, while
ensuring that our regional trade agreement with Central America
and the Dominican Republic continues to succeed," Senator Orrin
Hatch, an Utah Republican, said.
(Reporting by Doug Palmer; Editing by Jackie Frank)