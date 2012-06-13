(Updates with background, quotes; adds byline)
By Doug Palmer
WASHINGTON, June 13 U.S. Trade Representative
Ron Kirk on Wednesday pressed Congress to quickly renew an
expiring trade benefit that has nourished the African clothing
industry over the past decade, saying it was crucial for the
survival of many African producers.
"There are literally millions of lives and jobs that would
be impacted if we can't get it resolved quickly," Kirk said in a
speech at the Brookings Institution, expressing frustration that
the issue has been "caught up in the politics of the moment."
Kirk spoke ahead of an annual forum with sub-Saharan African
countries created by the African Growth and Opportunity Act,
first passed by Congress in 2000 during the administration of
former President Bill Clinton.
"I'm not proud of where we are," Kirk said, noting there is
wide support in Congress for renewing the measure, despite the
delay. "We are regrettably in an election year and I think some
people think partisan politics trump common sense."
The landmark legislation allows eligible countries in
sub-Saharan Africa to ship thousands of goods to the United
States without paying import duties.
A provision that expires September 30 waives duties on
clothing from most AGOA countries, even if the yarn or fabric is
made in another country such as China, South Korea or Vietnam.
President Barack Obama's administration had hoped to win
renewal of the provision ahead of the annual forum, which takes
place on Thursday and Friday at the State Department.
Kirk said the delay was already hurting African producers
because clothing importers place their orders months in advance.
H e said Obama would sign a bill as soon as it reached his desk.
Congressional and industry sources agreed there was wide
support for the measure and that the difficulty lay mainly in
moving it through the legislative process.
Some blamed the delay on Senator Orrin Hatch, the top
Republican on the Senate Finance Committee, for demanding formal
committee action on the bill, instead of simply allowing it to
move to the Senate floor for a vote.
The concern with that approach is that the bill could get
laden with so many amendments that the Republican-controlled
House of Representatives won't take it up.
A Senate Republican aide, speaking on condition he not be
identified, said the administration has known for a long time
the third country fabric provision was expiring and could have
pushed congressional leaders for action earlier.
"We feel pretty optimistic that the bill will get passed. I
think this will happen. It's just a question of when and working
through the process to get it done," the aide said.
At a separate news conference, Deputy U.S. Trade
Representative Demetrios Marantis and Assistant Secretary of
State Johnnie Carson turned down the opportunity to blame any
member of Congress for the delay.
"We have strong bipartisan support, as Johnnie was saying,
for third country fabric. There is a wide recognition among
Republicans and Democrats in Congress that AGOA third country
fabric is a vital provision," Marantis said.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and other business groups also
weighed in with a letter urging quick renewal of the measure.
(Reporting By Doug Palmer; Editing by Eric Walsh)