By Patricia Reaney
| NEW YORK, March 20
NEW YORK, March 20 Aging is a concern for many
Americans, particularly its impact on health, but men seem to
have an easier time dealing with the hallmarks of passing years
than women, according to a new survey.
The national poll of 2,000 U.S. adults found that nearly 90
percent of people think women are under more pressure to look
younger than men are. Men are also considered old about five
years later than women, and sexier at an older age.
While gray hair was thought to make men look distinguished,
on women it was associated with being old. And the age when
women were thought to be the most attractive was 30, compared
with 34 for men.
"The survey definitely shows that aging, when we are talking
about appearance, is a real emotional touch point for both men
and women, no matter whether they are 20, 40, 60," said Kristin
Perrotta, the executive editor of Allure magazine, which
commissioned the poll.
"People overwhelming said they were concerned about the
effects of aging. They were concerned about how it would affect
their attractiveness to the opposite sex and particularly with
women, how aging would affect their career."
Forty-two percent of women aged 50-59 years old said they
felt they needed to look young to be successful at work, nearly
double the number of men, but overall men and women thought that
gender played a larger role in workplace discrimination
than age.
LOOKING YOUNGER, GETTING SEXIER
Although aging is a concern for both sexes, about 60 percent
of men and women said they thought they looked younger than
other people their own age, and a similar number of both sexes
said sex gets better with age.
Nearly 70 percent of African American women said they are
not concerned about the signs of aging at all, more than any
other race.
"People did overwhelmingly have a much more positive view
towards aging and toward themselves and their look as they grew
older," Perrotta explained.
When asked to name celebrities who have aged well, actor
George Clooney was by far the top choice among both sexes and
all ethnic groups, ahead of Sean Connery, former U.S. President
Bill Clinton and actors Brad Pitt and Richard Gere.
The top choice among women was less clear cut, but actresses
Meryl Streep, Jamie Lee Curtis and Julia Roberts all ranked
high.
"Leading men in Hollywood, they are portrayed as sex symbols
well into their 70s. Sean Connery is a perfect example," said
Perrotta. "Unfortunately, although we do have many female stars
who are continuing to grab major roles as they get older, they
are less likely to be portrayed as a sex symbol."
Five percent of people questioned in the poll said they have
had plastic surgery or injections such as Botox to fight the
signs of aging. Forty-two percent of women and 18 percent of men
said they would consider it in the future.
One in three people who have had injections or plastic
surgery have kept it a secret.
"As public as plastic surgery has become in our culture, it
is still on a personal level, still private," said Perrotta.
"Most people who did have Botox or plastic surgery said they
were least likely to tell their spouse, girlfriend, boyfriend or
best friend."
The online survey by Penn Schoen Berland has a margin of
error of plus or minus three percent.
(Reporting by Patricia Reaney; editing by Chris Michaud and
Jackie Frank)