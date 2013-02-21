WASHINGTON, Feb 21 Growers will plant 255.3 million acres of the eight major U.S. field crops - corn, wheat, soybeans, rice, upland cotton, sorghum, barley and oats - this year, the Agriculture Department said on Thursday, down 1 percent from 2012 but slightly more than it projected earlier this month. The USDA made the projection, based on current conditions, at its annual Outlook Forum. Corn plantings would be down slightly from the 75-year high of 2012, while soybean plantings rise to would match the record set in 2009, the USDA said. Wheat sowings would rise marginally, and upland cotton would plunge by 19 percent. Following are USDA projections for 2013 plantings, compared with actual figures for previous crops: Plantings of U.S. eight major crops Crop 2010 2011 2012 2013 Update Corn 88.2 91.9 97.2 96.0 96.5 Other feed grains N/A N/A N/A N/A 12.9 Sorghum 5.4 5.5 6.2 7.0 N/A Barley 2.9 2.6 3.6 3.4 N/A Oats 3.1 2.5 2.8 2.5 N/A Wheat 53.6 54.4 55.7 57.5 56.0 Rice 3.6 2.7 2.7 2.7 2.6 Up cotton 10.8 14.4 12.1 9.3 9.8 Soybeans 77.4 75.0 77.2 76.0 77.5 Total 245.0 249.0 257.5 254.5 255.3