* Foes would delay farm bill to 2013 for more cuts
* Crop insurance ripe for savings - reformers
* Farm bill backers want it in 'fiscal cliff' package
* 'Biotech rider' is attacked by food activists
By Charles Abbott
WASHINGTON, Dec 10 Congress should slash at
least $100 billion in costs from the U.S. farm bill - three or
four times more than cuts currently proposed - and resist calls
for a hurry-up vote this week, a dozen anti-deficit and
environmental groups said on Monday.
At a news conference, they said the $5 billion-a-year
"direct payment" subsidy to farmers should be eliminated as part
of temporary legislation that would bridge the gap to a new
five-year law in 2013.
That would give lawmakers time for a clear-eyed overhaul of
farm policy, they said.
Milk prices at the grocery store could double next month
under an outmoded statute that took effect with expiration of
the 2008 farm law on Sept. 30. It would be the first major
impact to be felt from the failure to pass a new farm law.
Agricultural leaders in Congress now hope to attach the farm
bill to a deficit reduction package that is needed by year's end
to avoid automatic tax increases and spending cuts in January.
They say the $23 billion to $36 billion in proposed savings in
the farm bill could help reduce the federal debt.
But the critics at Monday's event said savings as currently
envisaged are far too limited, and that it is too late in 2012
for lawmakers diligently to consider and debate a mammoth $500
billion bill covering everything from crop subsidies to food
stamps, soil conservation and rural economic development.
"RELATIVELY EASY" TO SAVE $100 BILLION
"The time to pass the farm bill has come and gone," said
Scott Faber, of the Environmental Working Group, an organization
whose goal is to protect public health.
Instead, "Congress should pass a fiscally responsible
one-year extension of farm and food programs and allow the House
(of Representatives) to debate the future of farm subsidies."
Faber said it would be "relatively easy" to save $100
billion over 10 years.
Two simple changes in the crop insurance program - lowering
the premium subsidy to 30 percent from the current 62 percent
and ending a federal payment to insurers to cover part of their
overhead expenses - could save $53 billion, he said.
Agricultural economist Vincent Smith, part of the farm
policy team at the American Enterprise Institute, said farm
spending was likely to climb despite the savings trumpeted by
the version of the bill already passed by the Senate or the one
currently pending in the House.
Both bills would expand the crop insurance system, the
largest strand in the farm safety net. They create
insurance-like programs tied to crop production that could be
challenged globally as unfair subsidies, he said.
"We have expanded the risk of WTO (World Trade Organization)
problems to 17 or 18 crops," from chickpeas to corn, said Smith.
Andrew Moylan, of R Street, a fiscally conservative think
tank, said all sides now agree on ending the direct payment, at
least. "Put the savings in the bank now," he said.
House Agriculture Committee Chairman Frank Lucas last week
left open the possibility of another round of the payments for
the coming crop season if the farm bill is delayed.
Lucas, Oklahoma Republican, and other congressional farm
leaders were not immediately available for comment on the
criticism leveled on Monday.
SUGAR SUBSIDY, BIOTECH RIDERS TARGETED
Blockbuster crops like corn and soybeans are not the only
target for would-be cost cutters. Tom Schatz of Citizens Against
Government Waste said sugar subsidies should be a target for
reform in a farm bill next year.
Brandon Arnold of the National Taxpayers Union said there
would be a "much better opportunity to write good policy," if
agricultural programs and public nutrition programs such as food
stamps for the poor were split into separate bills.
It would end the often lengthy vote trading between urban
and rural lawmakers, he said.
Skeptics of agricultural biotechnology, meanwhile,
campaigned against provisions in the House farm bill that would
weaken federal oversight of genetically engineered crops. They
said the language should be outlawed from a final version of the
farm bill.
The riders would restrict the scope of the USDA to review
the safety of biotech crops and "force the backdoor approval" of
them by short deadlines for USDA action before approval is
triggered by default, opponents said in a letter to Congress.