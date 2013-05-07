UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
WASHINGTON May 7 Congress will begin writing the new, $500 billion U.S. farm law next week, the head of the Senate Agriculture Committee said on Tuesday, amid calls for deeper cuts in farm subsidies and food stamp spending.
The Senate panel scheduled a bill-drafting session for May 14. Its House counterpart, unofficially, aims to start writing its version on May 15. The bills are expected to boost crop support rates, expand the crop insurance program, reduce the scope of land-idling programs and cut spending on food aid to the poor.
Senate Agriculture chairwoman Debbie Stabenow has said the Senate bill plans to cut farm bill outlays by $23 billion over 10 years. The House bill is expected to save $35 billion. (Reporting By Charles Abbott; editing by Ros Krasny)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources