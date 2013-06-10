June 10 The U.S. Senate passed a $500 billion five-year farm bill on Monday and sent it to the House of Representatives, where bitter argument over the extent of cuts to food stamps for the poor stalled action in 2012.

The Senate bill, similar to a House version expected to be debated this month, expands a taxpayer-subsidized crop insurance system, eliminates a $5 billion a year "direct payment" subsidy to farmers, and streamlines soil-conservation programs.

The House bill would make the deepest cuts to food stamp funding in a generation - a step resisted by many House Democrats and rejected soundly in a Senate vote. (Reporting by Charles Abbott; Editing by Ros Krasny and David Brunnstrom)