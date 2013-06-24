* Reid says House should accept Senate farm bill
* Analysts saw extension as easy way to end impasse
* House leaders defer debate on USDA budget bill
WASHINGTON, June 24 The Republican-controlled
U.S. House of Representatives needs to solve its farm bill
impasse by enacting the Senate's bipartisan bill, Majority
Leader Harry Reid said on Monday, warning that the Democrat-run
Senate will not extend current law again.
The House defeated its own farm bill last week - the first
time such a bill has failed in a House vote - and analysts have
said a short-term extension of the 2008 farm law would be the
easiest solution.
On the Senate floor, Reid said "the Senate will not pass
another temporary farm bill extension."
"If the Speaker (John Boehner) took up the Senate's
bipartisan measure, it would easily pass the House with
Republican and Democratic votes."
A spokesman for House Majority Leader Eric Cantor said "no
decisions have been made on next steps."
The Senate farm bill, passed on a 66-27 vote on June 10,
would save $23 billion over 10 years with $4 billion trimmed
from food stamps for the poor. The House bill proposed $40
billion in savings with half of it from food stamps, the largest
cut in a generation.
Congress, months late in writing a new farm law, voted at
the start of this year to extend the 2008 law until Sept 30.
Without action by then, farm supports would revert to the
sky-high levels of an underlying "permanent" law.
One of the first effects at the consumer level could be a
doubling of the price of milk at the grocery store.
Budget-cutting Republicans and Democratic defenders of food
stamps, groups with contradictory goals, combined to defeat the
farm bill, 234-195, on Thursday.
Reid said he and Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack agreed
that farm law reform was essential, which means passing a new
law rather than allowing the 2008 law to stay in effect.
"There's no shame in passing a bill that moderates from both
parties can support," Reid said.
House Republican leaders canceled plans for a vote this week
on an Agriculture Department funding bill. One farm lobbyist
said it would have been "round two" on the farm bill since it
covers the same contentious subjects.
While disagreeing on food stamps, the Senate and House farm
bills called for a hefty expansion of the taxpayer-subsidized
crop insurance system and streamlining of soil conservation
programs. Both set high support rates for peanuts and rice.
Farm bills, written every few years, are panoramic
legislation that set terms for crop subsidy, public nutrition,
agricultural research, international food aid, rural development
and farm export programs.