UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
WASHINGTON Dec 10 Debbie Stabenow, chairwoman of the Senate Agriculture Committee, said on Tuesday she does not support an extension of the U.S. farm bill, which is due to expire at year-end.
Stabenow, a Michigan Democrat, spoke shortly before she and three other top agricultural negotiators in Congress were due to meet in the latest attempt to finalize a framework for new farm legislation.
"We need to get a farm bill," she said. "We are not doing an extension, and we're not doing a long term extension that includes direct payments which are subsidies that the House and Senate all agree should be eliminated."
(Reporting by Charles Abbott and David Lawder, writing by Ros Krasny)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources