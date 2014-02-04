WASHINGTON Feb 4 The U.S. Senate gave final congressional approval on Tuesday to a nearly $1 trillion farm bill that trims food stamps for the poor, expands federal crop insurance and ends direct payments to farmers, and sent it to President Barack Obama for his expected signature.

Last week the House of Representatives passed the sweeping bill, which is more than a year overdue after congressional negotiations bogged down on a host of issues, including the size of cuts to the food stamp program.

The Congressional Budget Office says the $956 billion legislation will save $16.6 billion over 10 years compared to current funding. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Sandra Maler)