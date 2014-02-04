WASHINGTON Feb 4 President Barack Obama on Tuesday praised a $956 billion farm bill passed by the U.S. Senate that trims food stamps for the poor, expands federal crop insurance and ends direct payments to farmers as a good compromise.

"The farm bill isn't perfect - but on the whole, it will make a positive difference not only for the rural economies that grow America's food, but for our nation," Obama said in statement. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Sandra Maler)