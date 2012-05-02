* Any change in release time for reports is complex-USDA

* USDA says would act very deliberately on time change

* US exchanges will adopt 22-hour trade day in mid-May

* Market chatter--Seek late-morning USDA report release

WASHINGTON, May 2 U.S. Agriculture Department officials are studying whether a 22-hour trading day at U.S. futures exchanges should prompt any changes in timing of when USDA releases potentially market-moving data, a top official said on Wednesday.

Any change in USDA's report schedule "is complex, has far-reaching impact and would be taken very deliberately," said Hubert Hamer, chairman of the Agricultural Statistics Board.

Hamer commented following rumors that the CME Group wanted USDA to release its reports at late morning Eastern time, which would maximize trade on U.S. exchanges, the traditional trend-setters for commodity prices. CME Group said it made no such request.

At present, the National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) releases most of its market-sensitive reports, such as monthly crop forecasts or weekly summaries of U.S. farm exports, when the major futures markets are closed. The timing allows market participants to peruse the reports before trading opens.

On May 14, CME's Chicago Board of Trade will move all its grain and soybean complex futures and options to a 22-hour trading day to fend off competitor Intercontinental Exchange. Markets will be open Monday through Friday from 6 p.m. to 4 p.m. Central time the next day.

"NASS and its Agricultural Statistics Board are discussing implications of the new CME 22-hour trading day to its published report calendar," said Hamer in a statement. "Any change to the report release schedule is complex, has far-reaching impact and would be taken very deliberately."

Years ago, USDA shifted the release time of its monthly crop report and a companion report on world crop output and usage to early morning at the request of U.S. futures markets. Until then, the reports, which often jolt the markets, were released at mid-afternoon. With the change, U.S. markets were first in line to trade on the data. (Reporting By Charles Abbott; Editing by David Gregorio)