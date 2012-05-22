* Factor for USDA: different ICE, CME hours
* Change in release time is complicated issue-Vilsack
* USDA seeks timely, equitable release of info
* Trade may be 'live' for June crop report
WASHINGTON, May 22 The U.S. Agriculture
Department will seek public input before it considers changing
the release times of market-moving reports on farm data now that
futures markets are open nearly around the clock, Agriculture
Secretary Tom Vilsack said on Tuesday.
"This is a complicated issue," Vilsack told a telephone
news conference, adding the department wanted to assure
equitable release of information for all market participants.
While some traders would prefer USDA to release major
reports while markets are closed, others want to capture the
instantaneous surges in trading that would accompany a "live"
release of significant information.
"We're in the process of analyzing the pros and cons of
various ways to approach this," Vilsack said. Whatever USDA
decides, he said, there will be an opportunity for public
reaction to assure the plan is fair.
USDA reports are mostly released in the early morning or
late afternoon, when futures markets are closed or volume is
low.
The CME Group Inc, owner of the long-established and
market-leading Chicago Board of Trade, launched a 21-hour
trading day on Sunday after the upstart InterContinental
Exchange Inc began a 22-hour trade day for grains and
soybean futures on May 14.
Vilsack said the different trading hours for ICE and CBOT
were a factor in USDA's review.
The first major USDA report to be released "live" during the
new trading hours could be the monthly crop report due on June
12.
Financial markets are open as a matter of routine when key
energy data is released. Some commodity traders say USDA's crop
report and a companion report on crop production, usage and
trade around the world cover a broader swath and require more
time to digest.
In 1994, USDA switched to early morning release of the U.S.
and world crop forecasts, putting U.S. markets first in line to
trade on the data.
(Reporting By Charles Abbott; editing by Jim Marshall)