By Charles Abbott
| WASHINGTON, July 25
WASHINGTON, July 25 The Republican-controlled
U.S. House will try to cut billions of dollars from the food
stamp program before negotiating an overall farm bill with the
Senate, the House majority leader said on Thursday two months
before the current farm law expires.
Majority Leader Eric Cantor said the House "eventually"
would open final-round discussions with the Senate on a farm
bill that could cost $100 billion a year.
The current farm law expires on Sept 30. Congress has 12
days of work scheduled before then, mostly because of a
five-week summer recess. Without a new law, farm subsidies will
revert to sky-high levels dictated by a 1949 law and the price
of milk at the grocery store could double.
Food stamps traditionally are part of farm bills. They are
the largest hurdle to a new farm law, already nine months behind
schedule. The new farm bill is expected to expand the
taxpayer-subsidized crop insurance system.
Cantor said, during an exchange with the No. 2 Democrat
Steny Hoyer, that there have been closed-door meetings among
House Republicans to find consensus on food stamps. Fiscally
conservative Republicans helped defeat a farm bill in June
because they wanted deeper cuts than the $20 billion - largest
in a generation - that were proposed. Two meetings have not
yielded a plan.
"We are now engaged in discussions ... on a nutrition piece
so that we can, yes, act again on that," Cantor said after Hoyer
asked when the House would negotiate with the Senate.
"So, I would say ... it is not accurate that we don't intend
to eventually go to conference and iron out the differences
between the House and Senate on both of those issues, on the ag
policy as well as the nutrition policies," said Cantor.
Farm lobbyists said it appeared unlikely House-Senate
negotiations would begin before the August recess.
Florida Republican Steve Southerland, who was part of
Cantor's working group on food stamps, said on Wednesday, "I
don't think this will be done before Sept 30."
Another conservative Republican, Tim Huelskamp of Kansas,
said he was worried a House-Senate deal on food stamps would be
reached before the House voted on a Republican-written bill.
Some Republicans would cut food stamps by more than $100 billion
over 10 years and tighten eligibility rules.
"There have been no discussions in the (Republican)
conference on how we get to 218" votes, the minimum needed to
pass a food stamp bill, said Huelskamp.
While House Republicans seek large cuts, the Senate passed
a farm bill in June that would trim a comparatively small $4
billion. Analysts say it will be difficult to write food stamp
provisions that both chambers will accept.
"I doubt we can get support in the Senate for saving $20
billion," said Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley, a Republican, who
wants food stamp reform.
The chairman of the House Agriculture Committee, Frank
Lucas, who would be in charge of House-Senate negotiations on a
farm bill, said in a broadcast interview on Wednesday there was
no consensus among House Republicans on food stamp cuts. If
there is no agreement by next week, he said, the House should
begin discussions with the Senate.