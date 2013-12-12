WASHINGTON Dec 12 With the new U.S. farm bill a month away from completion, the House of Representatives passed a stopgap extension of current law to avoid the "dairy cliff" although some lawmakers called the threat of high milk prices a fiction.

The House passed the extension until Jan. 31 on a voice vote after less than 10 minutes of debate. Agriculture Committee chairman said House and Senate negotiators were making "significant progress" toward a new farm law and the extension would end "panic" over a possible doubling of milk prices.