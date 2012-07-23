* Drought makes 40 pct of US counties disaster areas -USDA
WASHINGTON, July 23 U.S. farmers facing the
worst drought since the 1950s can use environmentally fragile
land for livestock feed, the U.S. Government said on Monday, as
it also asked crop insurers to give growers more time to pay
premiums.
Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced those steps
during a teleconference from Iowa and called on the House of
Representatives to vote in the next two weeks on the $491
billion farm bill. If Congress enacts a new farm law, it could
revive disaster relief programs that have lapsed.
"Our tools are limited," said Vilsack. "The key here is
getting the House to do its work."
Corn and soybean futures prices hit record highs last week,
driven by relentlessly dry and hot weather in the Farm Belt and
fears of a short crop, which could push up food prices. The U.S.
corn supply is forecast to be the smallest in 16 years at the
end of the summer. Wheat prices are up 55 percent in a month.
The Agriculture Department has declared 1,297 counties in 29
states, or 42 percent of all U.S. counties, as disaster areas,
making them eligible for low-interest loans.
USDA will allow haying and grazing on Conservation Reserve
and Wetlands Reserve land in counties affected by drought, said
Vilsack. Until now, haying and grazing was restricted to
Conservation Reserve land in harder-hit counties. Landowners
will be allowed to sell hay harvested from the Conservation
Reserve, he said.
The Conservation and Wetlands Reserves pay landowners to
retire environmentally fragile land from crops. Some 32 million
acres are enrolled in the programs. Landowners give up a portion
of their rent on land used for emergency forage.
As a step to help growers conserve their cash, Vilsack sent
a letter to crop insurers asking them to allow farmers until Nov
1 to pay premiums without penalty. Ordinarily, payment is due
Aug 1 with a 30-day grace period.
Crop insurance is the most widely used method by farmers for
risk management. Some 264 million acres are covered by 1.14
million policies with a value of $110 billion.
Farmers planted nearly 326 million acres this year to the
two dozen "principal" crops, ranging from corn and soybeans to
flaxseed and sweet potatoes.
Analysts see little chance for a new farm law this year.
Farm-state lawmakers are pressing for a House vote before the
summer recess. A sizable faction in the House wants to make
significant cuts in the bill and Democrats want to reduce or
eliminate cuts in food stamps for the poor, so passage is not
certain.
