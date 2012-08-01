* House vote likely on $383 million aid bill on Thursday
* Conservation programs are cut to pay for aid, deficit
* Farm groups say they prefer new, long-term farm bill
* USDA adds 218 counties to drought disaster list
WASHINGTON, Aug 1 Livestock producers hit by the
worst U.S. drought in half a century could get up to $100,000
each to offset high feed costs and death of animals under a bill
expected to pass the House of Representatives as early as
Thursday.
Republican leaders indicated they would fast-track a vote on
the $383 million bill before Congress leaves on Friday for a
five-week vacation. There would be little time left for the
Senate to act, so it could be fall before the plan becomes law.
While crop insurance will provide a safety net for many
farmers, disaster programs for livestock producers expired at
the end of 2011. Lawmakers were under pressure to provide help
before they recess until Sept 10.
The bill would compensate ranchers for 75 percent of the
value of stock killed by drought and pay 60 percent of feed
costs for one to three months for stock on the range. It also
has $20 million for feed and water shortages for livestock, bees
and farm-raised fish, and a program to help tree farmers recover
from losses.
Two farm lobbyists said the bill was likely to pass.
Lawmakers feel pressure to help farmers survive the drought.
Two-thirds of the continental United States is under
moderate to exceptional drought, the worst drought since 1956.
The Agriculture Department declared an additional 218 counties
from Georgia to Arkansas and Wyoming as disaster areas, making
farmers eligible for low-interest emergency loans. Half of all
U.S. counties are disaster areas, most due to drought.
House Republican leaders planned to call a vote on the
drought bill under a format that limits debate to one hour and
bars amendments but requires a two-thirds vote for passage.
Conservation, sportsman and environmental groups said it was
unfair to pay for disaster aid by cutting soil and water
conservation programs, so they called for defeat of the bill.
A dozen main-line farm groups said "we do not oppose passage
of a disaster assistance bill" but it would be better for
Congress to pass a full-bore farm bill. They said the disaster
bill cuts conservation by $639 million, to provide $383 million
in and to devote $256 million to reducing the federal deficit --
an unfairly large cut in their eyes.
If Congress enacts disaster aid, months could pass before
USDA would begin issuing payments. The House bill allows three
months to write the rules for assistance, a fairly quick
timetable, with additional time needed to decide who is eligible
and to assess the size of payments.
(Reporting By Charles Abbott)