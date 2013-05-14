* Farm bill saves $24 billion, could cost $500 billion
* Republicans seek big cuts in food stamps in House version
* Bill overdue after falling to election-year deadline in
2012
By Charles Abbott
WASHINGTON, May 14 The Senate Agriculture
Committee approved a farm bill on Tuesday, costing $500 billion
over a decade, that would expand the scope of the federally
subsidized crop insurance program and modestly trim spending on
food stamps for the poor.
The 1,000-page bill now goes to the Senate floor, where a
vote could be called as soon as this month.
The House Agriculture Committee was scheduled to draft its
farm bill on Wednesday. The new five-year farm law is months
overdue after an election-year deadlock in 2012.
Expansion of crop insurance in the Senate bill would be part
of a broad remodeling of farm subsidies. Most notably the $5
billion a year direct-payment subsidy to farmers, long a target
of reformers, would end.
Separate insurance programs to guarantee revenue to cotton
and peanut growers would be created, as well as an insurance
program to compensate growers if revenue from other crops drop
by more than 10 percent.
Agriculture Committee chairwoman Debbie Stabenow, Democrat
of Michigan, said the bill, by saving $24 billion over 10 years,
generated "significant savings."
It would cut food stamps by $4 billion, pare conservation
spending by a similar amount and reduce traditional farm
subsidies by $17 billion while creating at least three new areas
of crop insurance coverage.
Analysts say food stamps are the make-or-break issue for
enactment of a new U.S. farm law because Republicans want deep
cuts in food stamps and Democrats oppose them.
Farm bills traditionally are carried to passage by a
coalition of urban Democrats who support food programs and rural
lawmakers who back farm subsidies.
Leaders of the House Agriculture Committee have proposed $20
billion in food stamp cuts that could push 5 million people off
the rolls. Some House Republicans want deeper cuts.
In the short run, senators warned of clashes with the House
over crop supports. The Senate bill would adjust crop support
rates but not raise them as high as the House.
"The House isn't going to accept this," said Senator John
Boozman, an Arkansas Republican, who saw the prospect of
protracted negotiations. But Pat Roberts, a Kansas Republican,
said high support rates "are a big red flag" because they could
invite a world trade complaint.
There are large areas of agreement between the committees,
though. Both would create an insurance-like program to protect a
farmer's crop revenue from low prices and poor yields. And both
would expand crop insurance.
Kirsten Gillibrand, Democrat of New York, said food stamps
should not be cut at all in view of lingering slow economic
growth. But food stamp defenders decided not to ask for a vote
to cut crop insurance subsidies as a way to prevent the $4
billion in cuts in the bill.
Republicans on the Senate committee lost three votes based
on attempts to curtail access to the program. They said they
might try again when the Senate debates the farm bill.
Three food stamp critics - Roberts, John Thune of South
Dakota and Michael Johanns of Nebraska - voted against approval
of the bill, which was cleared on a 15-5 vote. Also voting no
were Gillibrand and Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell.
The Senate bill would require farmers to practice soil
conservation to qualify for subsidized crop insurance. House
Agriculture Committee leaders rejected that idea in their bill.
Crop insurance is the largest part of the farm safety net.