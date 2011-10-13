* Ag panel leaders may offer $23 bln in farm subsidy cuts
* Would end "direct payment", call for revenue protection
* Farm groups recognize subsidy cuts are inevitable
* Resistance to cutting nutrition, stewardship programs
By Charles Abbott
WASHINGTON, Oct 13 U.S. farm subsidy cuts of
$23 billion would be tied to the creation of a new crop subsidy
system under a plan being discussed by Agriculture Committee
leaders in Congress, farm lobbyists said on Thursday.
The proposal would end the $5 billion-a-year direct payment
subsidy. It would endorse a revenue-assistance program to
shield growers from "shallow losses" from poor yields or low
market prices as the new basis for the U.S. farm program.
Leaders of the House and Senate agriculture committees
aimed to outline the plan in a letter on Friday to the
congressional "super committee". That 12-member panel is
charged with finding $1.2 trillion in government-wide cuts.
Two lobbyists and a congressional staff worker cited $23
billion as the target for agricultural savings over a decade.
Committee aides said discussions were ongoing but cautioned as
of Thursday there was no firm agreement.
With cuts all but certain, some farm groups have offered to
scrap the direct payment, which is disbursed regardless of
need. They would direct part of the $5 billion to deficit
reduction and spend the rest on a reformed farm program. Some
of the proposals would end all traditional crop subsidies.
The three most frequently cited areas for agricultural cuts
are crop subsidies, land stewardship programs and the federally
subsidized crop insurance program.
If Agriculture Committee leaders go into specifics, they
could say whether revenue assistance should be keyed to state,
regional or farm income; if it should be a "whole farm"
approach or available crop by crop; if the "base acres"
eligible for subsidy should be revised and whether subsidies
should be paid on planted or harvested area.
Each of those points could change the cost, and appeal, of
the program greatly.
Farm income would drop marginally if the direct payment
ended. However, an agricultural boom that began in 2006 has
boosted overall farm income to record levels.
Some lawmakers say land stewardship and public nutrition
programs, such as food stamps, should be cut alongside farm
subsidies since all are part of the Agriculture Department.
Cuts in land stewardship could push some farmland out of
long-term setasides and back into crop production.
The American Farm Bureau Federation, the largest U.S. farm
group, has suggested crop supports, nutrition and stewardship
programs share equally in the cuts.
Friday is the deadline to offer ideas to the super
committee. In turn, it has a deadline of Nov. 23 to present a
package and Congress must adopt the plan by Dec. 23 or
automatic spending cuts will come into force.
(Reporting by Charles Abbott; Editing by Dale Hudson)