* Focus is on agricultural workers, would replace H2-A
program
* Would allow illegal workers to gain legal status
* Immigration a top issue for Congress this year
By Charles Abbott
NASHVILLE, Jan 15 The largest U.S. farm group
threw its weight behind a new immigration law reform on Tuesday
to replace the current guest worker program and to put
undocumented workers already in the country on a defined path to
legal status.
Delegates at the annual meeting of the 6 million-member
American Farm Bureau Federation adopted the reform package as
national policy. AFBF is among a dozen agricultural and
landscape industry groups backing it.
The vote came a day after U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom
Vilsack told Farm Bureau members to speak up for comprehensive
immigration reform.
Agriculture has a direct stake in the issue, given its need
for a steady and reliable supply of labor to stop certain crops
from rotting in the field.
Larry Wooten, president of the North Carolina Farm Bureau,
said the Farm Bureau's goal was "to push Congress to action."
Immigration reform became a front-burner issue after
overwhelming support from Hispanic voters figured in President
Barack Obama's re-election in November.
AFBF president Bob Stallman said some lawmakers "are eager
to move ahead" on farm worker reform but, "The reality is we're
only going to solve this through comprehensive immigration
reform."
The White House was expected to propose a wide-ranging
package early this year, including a guest worker program and a
path to citizenship for undocumented workers.
The U.S. agricultural industry employs 1.5 million workers
annually in temporary or full-time jobs. Many of them, perhaps
500,000 to 900,000 in all, are believed to be undocumented.
Despite the persistently high unemployment rate, farmers and
ranchers say it is a perennial struggle to find enough workers
to perform the back-breaking labor of fruit and vegetable
harvesting, or the daily care of livestock.
TWO-PART PLAN FOR FARM LABOR REFORM
The umbrella group Agriculture Workforce Coalition has
proposed a two-part plan for farm labor reform.
A so-called Agricultural Worker Program would allow 11-month
visas for "at will" laborers who move from employer to employer,
and 12-month visas for workers with a contract with a producer.
In both cases, visas could be renewed.
For undocumented workers, the package would allow them to
gain "permanent legal status and the right to work in whatever
industry they choose" after working "for a number of days
annually in agriculture for several years."
Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley said during a teleconference on
Tuesday that piecemeal reform of immigration law appeared
possible this year on issues that include guest workers.
But Grassley said there did not seem to be compromise at
this point on the wide range of sentiment on immigration, from
providing a clear path to citizenship to deportation of the
millions of illegal aliens now in the country.
If Congress improves the guest worker program, he said, "I
think you'd find these people willing to go home and come back
legally."
FARM GROUP OPPOSES CROP INSURANCE LIMITS
Also during Tuesday's policy-setting session, the 362 Farm
Bureau delegates from a cross the country voted to:
- oppose any limit to the premium subsidy for crop
insurance, as well as income eligibility or payment limits for
the program. The Senate voted 66-33 in 2012 to reduce the
premium subsidy for growers with more than $750,000 in adjusted
gross income, but the idea did not become law. The government
pays 62 cents of each $1 of premium.
- give Farm Bureau leaders more latitude in working with
Congress to overhaul the farm program. House and Senate farm
bills died at the end of 2012 partly because of a fight pitting
rice and peanut growers who wanted higher crop supports against
wheat, corn and soybean farmers who wanted a new program that
protects grower revenue.
"We're trying to keep all options open," said Phil Nelson,
president of the Illinois Farm Bureau.