WASHINGTON Nov 26 Updated forecasts for the U.S. farm sector show that 2013 will be the most lucrative year in decades for many agricultural producers, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Tuesday.

USDA estimated net farm income of $131 billion for 2013, a significant revision from an earlier forecast of $120.6 billion and up 15 percent from $113.8 billion in 2012.

After adjusting for inflation, 2013's net farm income is expected to be the highest since 1973, USDA said.

