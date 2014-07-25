UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
WASHINGTON, July 25 The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Friday maintained its forecast for 2014 U.S. food price inflation at 2.5 percent to 3.5 percent, close to the historic norm, even while raising its projection for pork and seafood prices.
In its first estimate for 2015, the USDA said food price increases would subside slightly, to an annual rate of 2 percent to 3 percent.
The agency noted a recent jump in vegetable prices but said it was too soon to tie the move to the severe drought in California, a key producer of fruits and vegetables. (Reporting by Ros Krasny; Editing by Bill Trott)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources