* With more claims expected, payments may hit $20 billion
* Previous payment record was $10.8 billion in 2011
* Previous money-losing year for insurers was 2002
WASHINGTON, Jan 15 Crop insurers have paid a
record $11.6 billion to U.S. growers in compensation for losses
due largely to widespread drought in 2012, the first
money-losing year for the industry in a decade, the government
said on Tuesday.
The U.S. Agriculture Department said in a weekly update of
business done through the federally subsidized crop insurance
program said indemnities topped $11.58 billion.
Some analysts expect indemnities to reach $20 billion this
year, nearly double the old record of $10.84 billion that was
paid last year for the 2011 crop.
Insurers collected $11.06 billion in premiums, so payments
already are 5 percent larger than premiums with more claims
expected. The most recent year in which payments exceeded
premiums was 2002.
Fifteen companies sold crop policies in 2012. They ranged
from privately held companies to subsidiaries of mammoth
corporations such as Deere and Co., Archer Daniels
Midland Co., Wells Fargo and ACE Limited
.
The government pays 62 cents of each $1 in premium and
shares the burden of losses when bad weather hits. Experts say
the USDA could pay three-fourth of the underwriting losses on
2012 crops, which are indemnities that exceed premiums.
Crop insurance is the largest U.S. farm support. Soaring
commodity prices have made traditional subsidies irrelevant.
Some 85 percent of eligible farm land, 281 million acres,
was covered by $116 billion worth of policies in 2012, setting a
high for coverage.