CHICAGO, April 30 U.S. farmers are buying
equipment as agricultural finances strengthen, the Federal
Reserve Bank of Kansas City said in its quarterly report on
national farm lending.
"Loans for farm machinery and equipment held at high levels
with a sharp jump in the volume of intermediate-term loans," the
bank said in its survey, which included national statistics from
a Fed survey of banks from the week of Feb. 6.
Total U.S. agricultural loans reached $79.1 billion in the
first quarter of 2012, up from $62.8 billion for the same period
a year ago. Farm machinery and equipment loans hit $6.9 billion,
near the peak demand of $7.1 billion in the first quarter of
2011.
Agricultural banking assets and balance sheets are closely
monitored by economists and bankers at the Federal Reserve and
by commercial bankers to gauge the health of the rural economy
and money supply.
U.S. Agriculture Department projections estimate U.S.
farmers' net assets will rise above $2.2 trillion in 2012, as
grain farmers, buoyed by exports and ethanol continue to retire
debt, expand land holdings and upgrade equipment including:
combines, planters, on-farm storage bins and irrigation systems.
The outlook adds up to good demand from suppliers such as
John Deere, AGCO, Monsanto and many
others.
Non-real estate loan volumes rose 26 percent compared with
last year, driven by a spike in intermediate-term, large loans
for unspecified "other" purposes, the Fed said.
"With low cow inventories lifting feeder cattle prices,
banks also made larger short-term loans to the livestock
sector," the U.S. central bank said.
Commercial loan demand from farmers may be understating
strength of their buying, as many are buying with cash. Loans
direct from the suppliers may also be trimming the need for
private bank loans.
Overall, strong farm income combined with record farmland
prices -- up as much as 40 percent last year despite the large
number of farms for sale -- kept loan demand from crop producers
flat heading into the planting season, the Fed report said.
2011: A GOOD YEAR FOR AG BANKS
Bank profits climbed in the fourth quarter of 2011 amid a
decline in loan delinquencies and higher loan repayment rates --
most notably in the Chicago Fed's district, which encompasses
the heart of the Corn Belt.
Ag banks in 2011 posted their "best financial performance in
three years," the Fed said.
"The average rate of return on equity at agricultural banks
rose to 9.3 percent in the fourth quarter, well above the 3.8
percent reported for other small banks. In addition, the
percentage of agricultural banks with negative income as a share
of average equity fell to a 4-year low."
Bankers reported plenty of funds were available for farm
loans at historically low interest rates, noting that overall
loan demand stayed weak in the fourth quarter despite additional
capital spending.
"After falling in 2011, feeder cattle and dairy loans were
expected to hold steady in the Chicago, Dallas and Richmond
districts," the Fed added.
Crop insurance and land lease revenues from mineral rights
supported farm income and loan repayment rates in drought areas,
according to bankers in the Kansas City and Dallas districts.
Loan renewals and extensions fell in all districts except
that of the San Francisco Fed.
"Bankers in the Chicago, Richmond and San Francisco
districts generally eased collateral requirements compared with
last quarter, while slightly more bankers in the Dallas, Kansas
City and Minneapolis districts raised collateral requirements on
non-real estate farm loans," the Fed's national survey reported.
Reporting by Christine Stebbins