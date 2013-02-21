By Charles Abbott
WASHINGTON Feb 21 Although federal budget cuts
are scheduled for March 1, it could be months before a
threatened shutdown of U.S. meat plants would occur because of a
furlough of meat inspectors, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom
Vilsack said on Thursday.
Vilsack said work rules vary for USDA employees, who get
from 30 to as many as 120 days, or four months, notice of
layoffs.
"I'm not sure what it is in the food safety area," Vilsack
told reporters at the annual USDA Agricultural Outlook Forum
after warning that a two-week furlough of all inspectors may be
unavoidable.
USDA has raised the prospect of the furlough repeatedly in
the past two weeks.