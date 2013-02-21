By Charles Abbott
WASHINGTON Feb 21 Although federal budget cuts
are scheduled for March 1, it could be months before a
threatened shutdown of U.S. meat plants would occur because of a
furlough of meat inspectors, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom
Vilsack said on Thursday.
Vilsack said work rules vary for USDA employees, who get
from 30 to as many as 120 days, or four months, notice of
impending layoffs.
"I'm not sure what it is in the food safety area," Vilsack
told reporters at the annual USDA Agricultural Outlook Forum
after warning that a two-week furlough of all inspectors may be
unavoidable.
USDA has raised the prospect of the furlough repeatedly in
the past two weeks as $85 billion in federal budget cuts loom
unless Democrats and Republicans can come up with an alternative
to the automatic cuts agreed to in 2011.
Meatpackers and processors cannot ship their products across
state lines without the USDA inspection seal, so a furlough
would force them to halt operations. They would lose an
estimated $10 billion in production, according to the USDA.
Americans could see higher prices and a temporary shortage
of chicken breasts, pork chops, chuck roast, hot dogs and other
meats in grocery stores, carry-out stands and restaurants.
The USDA has declined to discuss the timing of furloughs,
which could affect up to one-third of its 100,000 employees.
Meat inspectors may qualify for 30 days' notice, said an
industry source. A spokesman for the union representing
inspectors was not immediately available for comment.
During a speech to the USDA conference, Vilsack said the
meat inspector furlough was "a risk we now face."
"This is a direct prescription from Congress to reduce every
line item," said Vilsack. Afterward, he told reporters that he
could not shift money to cover the cost of inspectors nor could
he exempt the meat inspection agency from cuts.
Vilsack is expected to testify at House Agriculture
Committee hearing on Tuesday, the first opportunity for
lawmakers to ask for details about the budget cuts.
Republican Mike Conaway of Texas, chairman of a House
Agriculture subcommittee, wrote Vilsack on Wednesday to argue
that the USDA was obliged by law to carry out meat inspections
and to say the agency should seek the least disruptive way to
curtail spending.
The Obama administration has cited the potential furlough of
meat inspectors as an example of the disruptions that would flow
from the automatic cuts.
Exchange operator CME Group warned on Thursday that
government spending cuts could affect some of the exchange's
livestock and daily contracts.
The daily calculation of the CME feeder cattle index and CME
lean hog index, as well as the monthly calculation used to
determine settlement prices for CME dairy futures products,
could be disrupted if USDA's regular schedule of reports is
altered by the sequester.
USDA has not discussed the possible impact of sequestration
beyond areas such as meat inspection, public feeding programs,
the forest service and work on the Census of Agriculture, a
major survey of the U.S. farm sector.