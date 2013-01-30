UPDATE 1-New Adidas CEO targets faster sales, profit growth
* Mid-term net income growth target 20-22 pct vs previous 15 pct
* USDA begins midday release of reports in January
WASHINGTON Jan 30 The U.S. Department of Agriculture will stick to its newly adopted schedule of releasing major U.S. crop-related reports at midday, a senior official said on Wednesday, despite a decision by Chicago exchanges to shorten the trading day.
Chief economist Joe Glauber said USDA spent months in consultations with the farm and agribusiness sector before adopting the new schedule "and we have no further plans to change our current release schedule."
* Mid-term net income growth target 20-22 pct vs previous 15 pct
* Celyad obtains FDA approval to initiate the NKR-2 CAR T cells THINK trial in the USA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* G4s plc - group's net debt to ebitda improved to 2.8x in 2016