By Christine Stebbins
CHICAGO, March 26 A cool April in the U.S.
southern Plains and Delta region will slow some planting of
corn, soybeans and other crops but below-normal rainfall across
the main crop belt should prevent any major planting delays this
spring, an agricultural meteorologist said on Thursday.
"We'll see delays continue across some southern areas but
when you get into the major production areas I don't think we're
going to have any major delays," Kyle Tapley with MDA Weather
Services told a spring outlook conference.
Tapley also said mild temperatures and timely rains across
the Corn Belt this summer, other than some dryness in the
western belt, will be favorable for crops and likely produce
strong yields.
If realized, this would be the third straight year of
generally mild summer weather and bumper crops for the United
States, the world's largest top food exporter. This would follow
the worst drought in half a century seen in 2012.
In years similar to this spring, corn yields averaged 1.9
percent above the trend and soybean yields were 3.6 percent
higher, Tapley said.
MDA forecast the national corn yield at 167.5 bushels per
acre and soybeans at 45.9 bpa. In 2014, the average corn yield
was 171.0 and soybeans was 47.8 - both record highs.
During March, wet fields in the southern states of
Mississippi, Louisiana, Texas and Arkansas have slowed corn
planting, which is now running a couple weeks behind normal.
High-tech planters, seeding more than 30 rows on one sweep,
allow farmers to catch up quickly. But if corn planting gets too
far behind, more acres could be seeded to soybeans, a crop with
a shorter growing season that is planted after corn.
Analysts are already forecasting U.S. farmers could plant 3
million or more acres to soybeans than in 2014 given the higher
costs to plant corn compared to beans, which need less costly
nitrogen fertilizers key to corn yields.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture will release its first
2015 planting estimates based on farmer surveys on March 31.
El Nino, a warming of the southern Pacific Ocean, which is
currently in a neutral to weak state, indicates mostly favorable
growing conditions for the central United States.
But Tapley said there are concerns about drier than normal
conditions in the central and northern Plains, which could
stress hard red winter wheat as it breaks dormancy and affect
corn and spring wheat plantings.
(Reporting by Christine Stebbins; Editing by Diane Craft)