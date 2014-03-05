BOSTON, March 5 A 9-month-old baby who was born
in California with the HIV virus that leads to AIDS may have
been cured as a result of treatments that doctors began just
four hours after her birth, medical researchers said on
Wednesday.
That child is the second case, following an earlier instance
in Mississippi, in which doctors may have brought HIV in a
newborn into remission by administering antiretroviral drugs in
the first hours of life, said Dr. Deborah Persaud, a pediatrics
specialist with the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, at a
medical conference in Boston.
"The child ... has become HIV-negative," Persaud said,
referring to the 9-month-old baby born outside Los Angeles, who
is being treated at Miller Children's Hospital. The child's
identify was not disclosed.
That child is still receiving a three-drug cocktail of
anti-AIDS treatments, while the child born in Mississippi, now
3-1/2 years old, ceased receiving antiretroviral treatments two
years ago.
Both children were born of mothers infected with HIV, which
wipes out the body's immune system and causes AIDS.
Speaking at the Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic
Infections, Persaud credited the early use of antiretroviral
therapies with improving the children's health but warned that
more research must be done.
"Really the only way we can prove that we have accomplished
remission in these kids is by taking them off treatment and
that's not without risk," Persaud said. "This is a call to
action for us to mobilize and be able to learn from these
cases."
The human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV, surfaced more than
30 years ago and now infects more than 34 million people
worldwide. Prevention measures, including condoms, have helped
check its spread and antiretroviral drugs can now control the
disease for decades, meaning it is no longer a death sentence.
(Reporting by Scott Malone; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)