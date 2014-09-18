SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 17 An openly gay San
Francisco lawmaker went public on Wednesday with his daily use
of a highly effective HIV-prevention drug and urged more at-risk
city dwellers to do the same.
Scott Wiener, a member of the city's Board of Supervisors,
said in an op-ed published by the Huffington Post that he takes
Truvada, in an effort to raise awareness about the drug's
benefits.
The pill, part of a therapy called pre-exposure prophylaxis
or PrEP, can cut the likelihood of HIV infection for those at
high risk by as much as 92 percent if taken daily, according to
the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
But Wiener, who appears to be the first public official to
publicly attest to taking the drug, said many people avoid using
it because of the stigma surrounding the human immunodeficiency
virus, which causes AIDS.
"We still see enormous stigma, shame, and judgment around
HIV, and around sexuality in general. That is precisely why I
decided to be public about my choice: to contribute to a larger
dialogue about our community's health," Wiener wrote in his
article titled "Coming Out of the PrEP Closet."
As of the end of June, 15,971 San Franciscans were living
with HIV, with 85 percent of new diagnoses occurring among gay,
bisexual and transgender populations, according to the San
Francisco Department of Public Health.
Yet many such men who are good candidates for the drug do
not believe their risk of being infected is high enough to
warrant its use, according to a recent study conducted in New
York.
The drug, which can cost as much as $14,000 a year, is
available to those insured by Medi-Cal, California's Medicaid
program for the poor, as well as many private providers, the
department said.
People without insurance can access the drug through certain
health department programs or apply for financial assistance
through the drug's manufacturer, Gilead Sciences Inc, the
department said.
A hearing is scheduled for Thursday to investigate the
city's efforts to provide the treatment more widely and discuss
whether the drug could be made available to all city residents
for free, regardless of income.
In May, the CDC issued new recommendations urging healthcare
workers to consider offering Truvada to healthy individuals who
are at substantial risk for HIV infection.
(Reporting by Curtis Skinner; Editing by Robert Birsel)