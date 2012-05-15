US STOCKS-Jobs data, bank stocks lift Wall Street higher
* Indexes up: Dow 0.84 pct, S&P 0.68 pct, Nasdaq 0.38 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
WASHINGTON May 15 A U.S. Food and Drug Administration panel of outside experts concluded on Tuesday that the benefits offered by OraSure Technologies Inc's over-the-counter in-home HIV test outweigh potential risks from false-positive and false-negative results. (Reporting By David Morgan; Editing by Gary Hill)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.84 pct, S&P 0.68 pct, Nasdaq 0.38 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Johnson Outdoors reports higher sales and earnings in fiscal first quarter 2017
* On Feb 3, 2017, Seagate HDD Cayman $750 million in aggregate principal amount of 4.250% Senior Notes due 2022 - SEC filing