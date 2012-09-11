WASHINGTON, Sept 11 The U.S. Treasury further
reduced its stake in American International Group and said on
Tuesday that the United States would now profit $15.1 billion
from bailing out the insurer.
The underwriters to the Treasury Department's $18 billion
AIG stock sale are expected to buy another $2.7 billion worth of
the company's shares, boosting the returns on the U.S.
government's investment.
Combined, the sales reduce the Treasury's stake in AIG to
15.9 percent from 53.4 percent. The Treasury will be left with
about 234.2 million shares in AIG when the offering closes.
The government once held a nearly 80 percent stake in the
company and pledged as much as $182.3 billion to backstop the
insurer when mortgage losses forced it to come up with a lot of
cash quickly.
The Treasury has been winding down its bailout programs
ahead of the November presidential elections where President
Barack Obama has been defending his administration's decision to
bail out certain companies.