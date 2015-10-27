WASHINGTON Oct 27 Northrop Grumman Corp , maker of the B-2 bomber, beat out a team made up of Boeing Co and Lockheed Martin Corp to develop and build a next-generation long-range strike bomber, the U.S. Defense Department said on Tuesday.

The announcement ends months of anticipation and marks the biggest contract award by the Pentagon in over a decade, a deal valued by analysts at up to $80 billion if the Air Force buys all 100 stealth bombers now planned.

The Pentagon announcement did not mention a contract value for the first batches of aircraft.

