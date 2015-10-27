FOREX-Yen rises vs dollar and euro as U.S., China meeting looms
* Aussie slips on RBA views on labor and inflation (Updates prices, adds comment)
WASHINGTON Oct 27 Northrop Grumman Corp , maker of the B-2 bomber, beat out a team made up of Boeing Co and Lockheed Martin Corp to develop and build a next-generation long-range strike bomber, the U.S. Defense Department said on Tuesday.
The announcement ends months of anticipation and marks the biggest contract award by the Pentagon in over a decade, a deal valued by analysts at up to $80 billion if the Air Force buys all 100 stealth bombers now planned.
The Pentagon announcement did not mention a contract value for the first batches of aircraft.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Peter Cooney)
* Aussie slips on RBA views on labor and inflation (Updates prices, adds comment)
* Pact acts as counterweight to new players like Uber (Adds details that Mercedes will have two years exclusivity before products can be sold to other companies, that Mercedes will still make conventional vehicles, that Mercedes has a team of 500 engineers on the project in Stuttgart and Silicon Valley)
* Dow up 0.12 pct, S&P and Nasdaq both down 0.02 pct (Updates prices, commentary, changes byline)