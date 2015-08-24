Teva Pharm may fire 6,000 workers -Israeli media report
JERUSALEM, March 23 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries may fire as many as 6,000 workers worldwide as part of a multi-year efficiency plan, Israel's Calcalist news website reported on Thursday.
WASHINGTON Aug 24 U.S. Air Force Secretary Deborah James said on Monday no decision had been made yet on awarding a contract for a new long-range strike bomber.
"The long-range strike bomber contract is to be awarded soon," she said at a news conference. "The key thing is to make sure that we're doing it correctly."
Northrop Grumman Corp, maker of the B-2 bomber, is competing against a team made up of Boeing Co and Lockheed Martin Corp for a contract that could be worth $50 billion to $80 billion to the winning bidder.
(Writing by Bill Trott; Editing by Peter Cooney)
JERUSALEM, March 23 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries may fire as many as 6,000 workers worldwide as part of a multi-year efficiency plan, Israel's Calcalist news website reported on Thursday.
FRANKFURT, March 23 Some euro zone banks may need to be unwound if they become unviable, the European Central Bank's top supervisor said on Thursday, just as the Italian government seeks to bail out two regional lenders.