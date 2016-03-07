WASHINGTON, March 7 Pratt & Whitney, a unit of United Technologies Corp, will build the engines for the new Northrop Grumman Corp long-range strike bomber, U.S. Air Force Secretary Deborah James said on Monday.

James said other key suppliers for the new bomber would include BAE Systems Plc and GKN Plc, both based in Britain, as well as Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc, Orbital ATK Inc and Rockwell Collins Inc. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Bill Rigby)