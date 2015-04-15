By Andrea Shalal
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., April 15 A technical
messaging error with some global positioning system (GPS)
satellites first emerged in 2011, two years earlier than
previously disclosed, but affected only very few communications
messages, the U.S. Air Force said on Wednesday.
Air Force Space Command last month first acknowledged the
issue, which affects the way the ground control system builds
and uploads messages transmitted by the GPS IIF satellites, but
said it did not affect the accuracy of GPS signals.
At the time, the Air Force said an investigation into the
issue had shown the problem had gone unnoticed since 2013.
On Wednesday, the Air Force's GPS Directorate said further
data analysis showed that the issue first appeared in 2011, a
year after the GPS IIF satellites become operational, and two
years earlier than previously thought.
Boeing Co is the prime contractor for the GPS IIF
satellites. Lockheed Martin Corp runs the ground system.
The GPS office said the issue was infrequent and only 14
message index errors had been uploaded since May 2010, a tiny
fraction of the 80,000 navigation uploads handled by the latest
version of the ground system software since October 2007.
It said the GPS ground system was designed to check signals
by comparing what was uploaded against what was transmitted,
which meant the errors were not initially detected since the
signals matched the erroneous upload.
Lockheed has said it has put a "workaround" in place to
avoid further errors and is working on a full software
correction with the Air Force.
GPS is a space-based worldwide navigation system that
provides users with highly accurate data on position, timing and
velocity 24 hours a day, in all weather conditions.
The U.S military uses the GPS for targeting precision
munitions and steering drones. It also has a wide range of
commercial applications for the financial sector, farming and
tracking shipments of packages. Car navigation systems and
mobile phones use GPS to determine their location.
Boeing recently launched the ninth GPS IIF satellite and
expects to complete an on-orbit checkout later this month. The
next GPS IIF satellite is due to launch in June.
(Editing by Jonathan Oatis)