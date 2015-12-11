(Recasts with Pentagon confirmation)
By Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON Dec 11 The Pentagon's chief arms
buyer has approved the next steps in a long-awaited
multibillion-dollar competition to replace the Air Force's aging
fleet of E-8 JSTARS spy and battle management planes.
Frank Kendall, undersecretary for acquisition, technology
and logistics, this week signed a memorandum approving the start
of the so-called Milestone A phase of the program, Pentagon
spokeswoman Maureen Schumann said on Friday. That paves the way
for funding of demonstrations of the new aircraft, said two
sources familiar with the decision.
Three teams are competing for the work: Northrop Grumman
Corp, which built the existing planes and is teaming
with General Dynamics Corp ; Lockheed Martin Corp,
which is working with Canada's Bombardier ; and Boeing
Co.
Additional details about the memorandum signed by Kendall
were not immediately available, but a source familiar with the
decision said the Pentagon's fiscal 2017 budget request would
include funding for the program.
Representative Tom Graves, a Georgia Republican, welcomed
the news, calling it a "significant step" toward replacing the
aging fleet with next-generation aircraft.
"I am confident that the Defense Department understands
JSTARS is a major priority for Congress and will complete the
process of updating the JSTARS fleet in a timely manner," Graves
said.
The source, who was not authorized to speak publicly, said
the Pentagon had reviewed alternatives and ruled out the
possibility of using unmanned aircraft.
Kendall met earlier this week with Graves and other U.S.
lawmakers, who have pressed the Pentagon to accelerate work on a
replacement for the existing fleet of Joint Surveillance Target
Attack Radar System aircraft, or JSTARS, which has flown well
over 100,000 combat hours and is rapidly approaching the end of
its service life.
Graves and 59 other members of key defense-related
committees in Congress told Defense Secretary Ash Carter in a
letter dated Nov. 20 that they were concerned about delays in
the acquisition program since only half of the current fleet of
16 aircraft were combat ready at any given time because of
required maintenance.
"Replacing the existing fleet with next-generation aircraft
is essential, which is why we want to ensure that the critical
mission performed by the JSTARS team is not jeopardized by a
lengthy acquisition process," the lawmakers wrote in the letter.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Andrew Hay, Lisa Von
Ahn and Steve Orlofsky)